Has Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 925 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANL's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ANL has returned about 590.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.3%. This shows that Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cardinal Health (CAH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.

Over the past three months, Cardinal Health's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 447 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that ANL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cardinal Health belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Cardinal Health as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.