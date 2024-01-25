Has Adicet Bio (ACET) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1076 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACET has gained about 27% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. This shows that Adicet Bio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Adma Biologics (ADMA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.7%.

In Adma Biologics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 91.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adicet Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 522 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.9% so far this year, so ACET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adicet Bio, Inc. and Adma Biologics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

