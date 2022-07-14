Has Adicet Bio (ACET) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1190 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACET has returned 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 14.5% on average. This means that Adicet Bio, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO). The stock is up 93.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adicet Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20% so far this year, meaning that ACET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adicet Bio, Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

