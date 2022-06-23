Has Adherex Technologies (FENC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adherex Technologies Inc. (FENC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adherex Technologies Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adherex Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FENC's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FENC has moved about 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adherex Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH). The stock has returned 12.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adherex Technologies Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.1% so far this year, so FENC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, U.S. Physical Therapy falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -28.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adherex Technologies Inc. and U.S. Physical Therapy as they could maintain their solid performance.

