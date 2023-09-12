Has Adecoagro (AGRO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adecoagro (AGRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 25.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGRO has returned 41.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH). The stock is up 50.8% year-to-date.

In Barfresh Food Group Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecoagro is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.7% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Barfresh Food Group Inc. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Adecoagro and Barfresh Food Group Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

