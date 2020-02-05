Has Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAP's full-year earnings has moved 13.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADAP has moved about 236.67% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.41% on average. This means that Adaptimmune Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ADAP belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.69% so far this year, so ADAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADAP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

