Has Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 934 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACXP's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACXP has returned 14.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16%.

The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 455 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.5% so far this year, meaning that ACXP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

