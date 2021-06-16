Has Acuity Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:AYI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Acuity Brands' (NYSE:AYI) stock is up by a considerable 32% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Acuity Brands' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acuity Brands is:

13% = US$257m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Acuity Brands' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Acuity Brands' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. However, we are curious as to how Acuity Brands' decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Acuity Brands in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Acuity Brands' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 8.9% in the same period.

NYSE:AYI Past Earnings Growth June 16th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AYI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Acuity Brands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Acuity Brands' low three-year median payout ratio of 6.5%, (meaning the company retains94% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

Moreover, Acuity Brands has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 5.3% of its profits over the next three years. However, Acuity Brands' ROE is predicted to rise to 16% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Acuity Brands has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

