Has Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1047 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRV's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACRV has returned 80.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.2% on average. This means that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.4%.

In ANI Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 184 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.7% this year, meaning that ACRV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 506-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved -3% so far this year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

