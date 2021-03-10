Has Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ACOR and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 978 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACOR's full-year earnings has moved 33.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACOR has moved about 28.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.60% on average. As we can see, Acorda Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ACOR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.60% so far this year, so ACOR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ACOR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.