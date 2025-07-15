Has ACNB (ACNB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ACNB (ACNB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

ACNB is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACNB has returned 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.9% on average. This means that ACNB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Capital One (COF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.8%.

For Capital One, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACNB is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so ACNB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Capital One belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved +21.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ACNB and Capital One. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

