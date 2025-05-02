Has ACNB (ACNB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACNB (ACNB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACNB is one of 858 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACNB has gained about 6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ACNB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.3%.

In Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACNB is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that ACNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ACNB and Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.