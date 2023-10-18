Has ACM Research (ACMR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ACM Research, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 629 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 41.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACMR has gained about 156.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 38%. This shows that ACM Research, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Arista Networks (ANET) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 61%.

The consensus estimate for Arista Networks' current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 66% so far this year, meaning that ACMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arista Networks, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved +26.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ACM Research, Inc. and Arista Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

