Has Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACCYY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ACCYY has returned about 0.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.6% on average. As we can see, Accor SA - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cumulus Media (CMLS) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.9%.

The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accor SA - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.8% so far this year, so ACCYY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cumulus Media, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR and Cumulus Media could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (ACCYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.