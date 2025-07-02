Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Accel Entertainment is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACEL has returned 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.5% on average. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY). The stock is up 115.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 25.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.7% so far this year, so ACEL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved -9.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Accel Entertainment and Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.