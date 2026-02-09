Has Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Acadian Asset Management is a member of our Finance group, which includes 855 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acadian Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAMI's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAMI has returned 8.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Acadian Asset Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Citigroup (C) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

For Citigroup, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Acadian Asset Management is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 103 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.9% this year, meaning that AAMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Citigroup belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved +2.2% year to date.

Acadian Asset Management and Citigroup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

