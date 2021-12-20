Has Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASO's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASO has returned about 93.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -13.5%. This means that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ). The stock has returned 75.6% year-to-date.

In BJ's Wholesale Club's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40.3% so far this year, so ASO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BJ's Wholesale Club falls under the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. and BJ's Wholesale Club. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.