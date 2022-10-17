Has Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASO's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASO has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -41.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is H&R Block (HRB). The stock has returned 66.8% year-to-date.

For H&R Block, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 49.3% so far this year, so ASO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, H&R Block falls under the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. and H&R Block as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.