Has ABM Industries (ABM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ABM Industries (ABM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ABM Industries is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 319 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ABM has returned about 12.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 23.2% on average. As we can see, ABM Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Money Express (IMXI). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for International Money Express' current year EPS has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABM Industries belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.7% so far this year, so ABM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Money Express, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -7.2% so far this year.

ABM Industries and International Money Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

