Has AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AbbVie (ABBV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABBV and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

AbbVie is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1018 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBV's full-year earnings has moved 1.02% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABBV has returned about 6.30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.52% on average. This means that AbbVie is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ABBV belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.66% so far this year, so ABBV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ABBV as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

