Has AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AbbVie (ABBV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AbbVie is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBV's full-year earnings has moved 2.76% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABBV has moved about 0.36% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.35%. This means that AbbVie is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ABBV is a member of the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.01% so far this year, so ABBV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ABBV will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

