Has Aarons, (AAN) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Aarons, (AAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAN and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Aarons, is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 26.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AAN has gained about 0.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13% on average. This means that Aarons, is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AAN belongs to the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 34.35% so far this year, so AAN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on AAN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

