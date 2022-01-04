Has AAR (AIR) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AAR (AIR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AAR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 43 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AIR has returned about 2.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 0.7%. This shows that AAR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA). The stock has returned 3.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rada Electronics Industries Limited's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AAR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so AIR is performing better in this area. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on AAR and Rada Electronics Industries Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

