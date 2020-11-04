Has A10 Networks (ATEN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of A10 Networks (ATEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A10 Networks is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 17.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATEN has returned about 4.95% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.84%. This means that A10 Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ATEN is a member of the Communication - Network Software industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.30% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ATEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

