Has A10 Networks (ATEN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of A10 Networks (ATEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A10 Networks is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ATEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 1,600% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ATEN has returned about 32.17% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.27%. As we can see, A10 Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ATEN belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.14% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ATEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

