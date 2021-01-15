Has 3D Systems (DDD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has 3D Systems (DDD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

3D Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 1,950% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DDD has returned about 205.44% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, 3D Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DDD belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.62% so far this year, so DDD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DDD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.