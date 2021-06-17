Has 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QFIN and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 8.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, QFIN has returned 252.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.96% on average. This means that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, QFIN belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.24% so far this year, so QFIN is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track QFIN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

