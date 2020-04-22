Has 21Vianet Group (VNET) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of 21Vianet Group (VNET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

21Vianet Group is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNET's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VNET has gained about 109.93% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 9.73%. As we can see, 21Vianet Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, VNET belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.98% so far this year, meaning that VNET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VNET as it looks to continue its solid performance.

