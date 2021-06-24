Has 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 5.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FLWS has returned about 30.23% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.42%. This means that 1800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, FLWS belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.38% this year, meaning that FLWS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FLWS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

