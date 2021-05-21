Has 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is 1800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1800 FLOWERS.COM is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FLWS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLWS's full-year earnings has moved 5.68% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLWS has moved about 24.92% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.02%. This shows that 1800 FLOWERS.COM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, FLWS is a member of the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.92% so far this year, meaning that FLWS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on FLWS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

