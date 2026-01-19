Markets

Harworth Records GBP 110 Mln In Headline Sales For FY2025

January 19, 2026 — 02:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) announced on Monday that their sales hit GBP 110.2 million for the financial year that wrapped up in 2025, with GBP 92.5 million of that coming from deals made in the second half of the year. They carried out a total of 25 transactions over the year, bringing in GBP 58.2 million from Industrial and Logistics properties and GBP 52.0 million from selling residential plots. In the Industrial and Logistics sector, Harworth sold off five investment assets for GBP 47.7 million, and currently about 75 percent of their portfolio being considered Grade A by value. They sold 1,837 residential plots, aligning with their historical averages. HWG.L closed Monday's trading at GBP 165.00, down GBP 0.50 or 0.30 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

