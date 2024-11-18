Harworth Group Rewards Employees with Share Incentives

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group PLC has announced the acquisition of ‘Partnership Shares’ and the awarding of ‘Matching Shares’ to eligible employees under its 2019 Share Incentive Plan. These shares provide tax and National Insurance benefits if retained for five years. This initiative highlights Harworth’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and aligning their interests with the company’s growth.

