Harworth Group Expands Share Issuance in Strategic Move

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Harworth Group PLC has issued 13,698 new ordinary shares as part of its Share Incentive Plan, bringing the total to 324,955,414 shares in circulation. These shares were introduced to the market at a nominal price of 10 pence each, enhancing shareholder engagement and potentially impacting interest disclosures under regulatory rules. This move aligns with Harworth’s commitment to sustainable land and property development in the UK.

For further insights into GB:HWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.