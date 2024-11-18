News & Insights

Harworth Group Expands Share Issuance in Strategic Move

November 18, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group PLC has issued 13,698 new ordinary shares as part of its Share Incentive Plan, bringing the total to 324,955,414 shares in circulation. These shares were introduced to the market at a nominal price of 10 pence each, enhancing shareholder engagement and potentially impacting interest disclosures under regulatory rules. This move aligns with Harworth’s commitment to sustainable land and property development in the UK.

