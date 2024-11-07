Harworth Director Sells Shares on London Exchange

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group’s Strategic Land Director, Tim Love, has sold 970 ordinary shares at a price of £1.739 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction could capture the interest of investors monitoring insider activities, as it reflects managerial decisions on shareholding management within the company.

