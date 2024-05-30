Harwood Capital Adjusts Stake in Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies PLC (GB:TRT) has released an update.

Transense Technologies PLC has announced that Harwood Capital LLP has altered its shareholding in the company, crossing a notable threshold on May 28, 2024. Harwood Capital’s voting rights now stand at 4.9278%, with a total holding of 750,000 shares, a slight decrease from their previous notification. The change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on May 30, 2024, and is indicative of the investment firm’s adjusting stake in the UK-based tech firm.

