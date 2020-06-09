Harvey Norman to pay special dividend after sales jump

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd HVN.AX on Wednesday reported a 17.5% rise in second-half sales to date at its domestic franchisees and said it would pay a special dividend.

Sales benefited as most franchisee stores remained open through the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

It separately announced a 6 cents-per-share payout for its shareholders later this month.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.