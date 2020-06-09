Harvey Norman to pay special dividend after sales jump

Australian electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a 17.5% rise in second-half sales to date at its domestic franchisees and said it would pay a special dividend.

Sales benefited as most franchisee stores remained open through the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

It separately announced a 6 cents-per-share payout for its shareholders later this month.

