Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) Price Target Decreased by 6.71% to 3.86

The average one-year price target for Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) has been revised to 3.86 / share. This is an decrease of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 4.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.13 to a high of 5.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from the latest reported closing price of 3.57 / share.

Harvey Norman Holdings Maintains 8.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harvey Norman Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVN is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 59,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,801K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVN by 22.92% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 5,449K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVN by 23.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,532K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVN by 19.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,475K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 2,940K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 44.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVN by 23.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

