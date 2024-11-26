Harvey Norman Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on November 27, 2024. This event showcases positive shareholder support, potentially boosting investor confidence in the company’s governance and future strategy. Such outcomes are typically watched closely by those interested in stock market movements and company performance.

