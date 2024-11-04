Harvey Norman Faces Court Ruling on Misleading Ads

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd faces a legal challenge as the Federal Court of Australia ruled in favor of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission regarding misleading advertisements. These ads promoted a payment method requiring consumers to enter credit contracts without fully disclosing the conditions. The company is contemplating an appeal, with potential penalties to be decided in 2025.

