News & Insights

Stocks

Harvey Norman Faces Court Ruling on Misleading Ads

November 04, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd faces a legal challenge as the Federal Court of Australia ruled in favor of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission regarding misleading advertisements. These ads promoted a payment method requiring consumers to enter credit contracts without fully disclosing the conditions. The company is contemplating an appeal, with potential penalties to be decided in 2025.

For further insights into AU:HVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNORF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.