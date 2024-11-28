News & Insights

Harvey Norman Directors Update: New Performance Rights

November 28, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd announced a change in the interests of its directors, specifically John Evyn Slack-Smith and Chris Mentis. Slack-Smith has acquired 142,400 FY25 performance rights, reflecting potential future incentives tied to the company’s performance. This change may interest investors tracking director activities for insights into company strategy and leadership confidence.

For further insights into AU:HVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

