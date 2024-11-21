Harvey Norman Announces Director’s Stock Interest Update

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest concerning Gerald Harvey. The update, submitted to the Australian Stock Exchange, reflects the current status of Harvey’s securities holdings, which include fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reveals insights into the stock holdings of a key figure in the company.
