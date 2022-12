Dec 21 (Reuters) - Harvest Midstream said on Wednesday it will buy the Belle Chasse Terminal in Louisiana from Phillips 66 PSX.N.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.