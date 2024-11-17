Harvest Technology’s Financial Boost and Profitability Path

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has secured an additional $1 million in funding and a $1.59 million R&D rebate, significantly improving its cash position and reducing its burn rate. The company’s monthly operating burn rate is set to decrease to $225,000 from January, lowering the breakeven revenue point to $6.5 million. This financial boost and cost reduction efforts place Harvest on a strong path towards achieving profitability by FY27.

