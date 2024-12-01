Harvest Technology’s Director Increases Shareholding

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.
Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Ilario Faenza, who has acquired an additional 89,968 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing his total holdings to 1,165,920 shares. This move may reflect Faenza’s confidence in the company’s future performance and could be of interest to investors tracking director trading activities.
