Harvest Technology Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including a special resolution, were passed. Over 75% of votes supported the 2024 remuneration report, avoiding a ‘second strike’ under the Corporations Act. This outcome underscores shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

