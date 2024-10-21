Harvest Technology Group Partners with Alto for Fundraising

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has appointed Alto Capital as its corporate advisor and announced a new $2 million fund-raising initiative through unsecured convertible notes. Alto will receive fees based on the capital raised and will help coordinate future fundraising efforts. This collaboration supports Harvest’s ambitious 3-year pathway to profitability, leveraging its unique technology in network-optimized remote operations.

For further insights into AU:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.