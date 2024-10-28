Harvest Technology Group Expands Share Issuance

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 50 million fully paid ordinary shares, enhancing its capital structure. The company, known for its innovative remote operation solutions, continues to comply with relevant corporate regulations, ensuring transparency and investor confidence.

