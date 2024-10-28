News & Insights

Stocks

Harvest Technology Group Expands Share Issuance

October 28, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 50 million fully paid ordinary shares, enhancing its capital structure. The company, known for its innovative remote operation solutions, continues to comply with relevant corporate regulations, ensuring transparency and investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.