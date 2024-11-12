Harvest Technology Group Expands into European Market

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has launched Harvest Technology Europe Ltd. in Ireland to expand its innovative Nodestream™ product across the UK and European markets. This strategic move aims to address remote streaming challenges by optimizing network bandwidth for reliable communication, even in low connectivity environments. The company has partnered with Three Pro Consultants Ltd. to drive sales and marketing efforts, marking a significant step in capturing market share in Europe.

