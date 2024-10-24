Harvest Technology Group Announces Share Issuance Plans

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced plans to issue up to 22 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for October 25, 2024. This move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s growth and operational strategies. Investors may find this issuance an intriguing opportunity to engage with the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.