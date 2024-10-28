Harvest Technology Group Announces New Share Issuance

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 22 million fully paid ordinary shares set to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and investor interest. The shares were issued on October 25, 2024.

